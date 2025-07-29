Why did NYC shooter attack 33rd floor? Crazy theories about Shane Tamura's motive emerge

Shane Tamura has been identified as the gunman in the Manhattan shooting on Monday that left four dead. Tamura killed three civilians and one NYPD officer, Didarul Islam, before turning the gun on himself. Shane Tamura shot himself on the 33rd floor of the building at 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan(Getty Images via AFP)

While details have not begun to emerge about Tamura's past, including his struggles with mental health and that he lived with his parents in Las Vegas, not much is known about the motive behind the attack.

However, there are some theories doing the rounds.

Crazy theory explaining Shane Tamura's motive

Notably, Tamura shot himself on the 33rd floor of the building in midtown Manhattan, and X users have speculated on what might have motivated him. Needless to say, some of these theories are rather far-fetched and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“What is the significance of the number '33'?,” one person asked on X.

Replying to it, one user commented that the NYC shooter killed themselves on the 33rd floor of the building. Then they dove into the signifance of the number, saying “33 is their favorite number, and that is because it’s a calling card for the Freemasons. They use this number to mock the age that Jesus was when He was crucified, and it’s also to represent 33% of angels which were cast down from heaven after disobeying God. It is NOT coincidence that so many financial companies and various logos use Saturn (black cube) satanic occult symbolism. Blackstone is not an exception. Their rituals are getting more and more blatant.”

Another user, in a separate post, posited “The 33rd floor is owned by “Rudin management” The Manhattan shooter drives from Vegas to NYC to go up to the 33rd floor? What’s New York in gematria?… 666! Rudin? 333!"

They continued, "Holy psyop. Is this the beginning of something much bigger? Feels like the start of something to me.”

Notably, police are still investigating the case and authorities are yet to release a statement clarifying Tamura's motives.