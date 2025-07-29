NYC shooter Shane Tamura had mental health history, worked as security guard at Las Vegas casino

New details are surfacing about Shane Tamura, the 27-year-old gunman behind Monday evening’s deadly shooting at 345 Park Avenue, a Midtown Manhattan high-rise that houses the headquarters of Blackstone and the NFL. New York Mayor Eric Adams addresses members of the news media, flanked by NYPD Chief of Department John M. Chell and NYPD commissioner Jessica S. Tisch, at the NewYork-Presbyterian David H. Koch Center, after the reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan(REUTERS)

During a press conference, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said investigators had been in touch with authorities in Nevada, where Tamura was living prior to the attack. “Our law enforcement partners in Las Vegas… confirmed that the gunman had a ‘documented mental health history,’” she shared.

The New York Post reported that Tamura stormed into the 44-story office tower around 6:30 PM Monday, just as the city’s evening rush was getting underway. Armed with an M4 rifle, he opened fire inside the building, killing four people, including a police officer, before shooting himself in the chest.

ALSO READ| Who was Didarul Islam? NYPD officer killed in Manhattan shooting remembered for heroic sacrifice

Tamura reportedly worked as a security guard in the past and was most recently employed at a casino in Las Vegas, a source told the NYP.