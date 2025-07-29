How much does an AR-15 cost in US? Rifle Shane Tamura used in the Midtown Manhattan shooting

The mass shooting at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan on Monday night left New York reeling from “a barrage of shots… like an automatic weapon. Like a high-capacity weapon.” NYPD officers work near the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Shane Tamura, 27, opened fire inside the Park Avenue Tower office building during the evening rush, killing five people, including a New York City police officer. At least four people were injured in the chaos, per CNN.

The gunman later turned the weapon on himself, dying on the 33rd floor of the skyscraper, which houses tenants such as Blackstone and the NFL.

How much is a Palmetto State Armory AR-15?

Photos obtained by The New York Post from the crime scene reveal the weapon used: a Palmetto State Armory AR-15 rifle chambered in .223-caliber. The rifle, which retails for roughly $420, is a semi-automatic firearm modelled after the military’s M4 and M16 platforms.

This version came equipped with a black scope, a shoulder sling, and a green handguard. In the cited photo, the gun appears soaked in blood, lying on the carpet of a 33rd-floor office.

The NYP also reported that the AR-15 used in the attack “appears to have a magazine with a 30-round capacity.” The rifle is very popular in the U.S. for both recreational shooting and home defense.