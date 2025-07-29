Rudin Management owns NYC building where Shane Tamura opened fire: Who are they?

Shane Tamura, the gunman in the Manhattan shooting, killed four, including an NYPD cop, before turning the weapon on himself. Tamura, from Las Vegas, carried out this act of violence at 345 Park Avenue, which is owned by Rudin Management. The building where the attack took place is home to several offices belonging to important companies and organizations like NFL, Blackstone Group, KPMG.(Bloomberg)

Didarul Islam, the NYPD cop Tamura killed, was working as security for Rudin Management when the tragedy unfolded.

Who are Rudin Management?

Rudin is one of the oldest real estate firms in New York, owning office buildings and residential towers totaling around 15 million square feet of space in NYC.

The building where the attack took place is home to several offices belonging to important companies and organizations like NFL, Blackstone Group, KPMG, Rudin Management Company, and Bank of America's financial center.

The consulate general of Ireland is also situated there, and though NYT reported that Deutsche Bank has offices there too, the bank told USA Today they are no longer tenants there.

The company was founded in 1925 by Samuel Rudin and his siblings. It is now led by third and fourth generations. On the company site, it is stated that Rudin Management oversees the daily operations of 32 properties in NYC. “The portfolio is comprised of 17 residential buildings totaling 4.7 million square feet and 14 commercial office buildings totaling approximately 9 million square feet,” the company website states.

“With a hands-on approach, Rudin is dedicated to providing superior customer service and forging long-term relationships with both commercial and residential clients. With an emphasis on building and managing Class-A properties in New York City, the Rudin Family is committed to reinvesting in and enhancing its properties,” the site adds.

The company was handed down to Jack and Lew, Samuel's sons, and is today managed by Eric and William Rudin. A Forbes 2015 report estimated the family wealth to be $5.1 billion.

Notably, the Rudin family can trace its roots to Belarus, and Louis and Rachel Rudinsky were the first to immigrate to the US in 1884. They came through Castle Clinton in Battery Park at the time.

Notably, the slain cop, Islam, was working a part-time job as security for Rudin Management. As per Glassdoor, Rudin's pay for security guards is $34,000 to $44,000 a year, which translates to around $2833 to $3666 a month, though it does not specify whether this is for full-time or part-time opportunities.