Blackstone employees used Microsoft Teams, email to alert colleagues as Shane Tamura opened fire in Midtown building

Four people, including an NYPD member, were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Manhattan building that houses Blackstone’s midtown office and the headquarters for the NFL. According to a report, during the shooting, the employees at the Blackstone office relied on emails and Microsoft Teams to alert each other. Police work at the scene of a fatal shooting in midtown Manhattan. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the employees shared messages warning that there was a shooter in the lobby. They warned others not to go downstairs. Some of the office goers barricaded themselves in bathrooms and offices. Reportedly, a Blackston employee was among those killed in the horrific attack.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch identified the gunman as Shane Devon Tamura from Las Vegas. He reportedly died at the scene of a self-inflicted wound. Tisch said that Tamura has a "documented mental health history.”

Victims of the NYC shooting:

According to a report by CNN, five people were shot by the gunman. One of them survived but is in a critical condition and is being treated at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

The New York City Police Department officer who initially exchanged fire with Tamura was an immigrant from Bangladesh. He was a father of two, with a third child on the way. He was taken to Presbyterian but succumbed to his injuries.

Two female and one male civilian were killed in the attack. Their names have not been publicly released.

About the horror attack:

According to surveillance video, the gunman entered the lobby of 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan and immediately opened fire. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a press conference that after shooting the officer, “he [Tamura] then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire.”

“One additional male is shot in the lobby, per his own statement from the hospital,” she said, adding that Tamura then shot a security guard.

He called an elevator and entered it after allowing a woman to exit unharmed. He went up to the 33rd floor and fired rounds. Tisch continued, “One person was struck and killed on that floor.”

She added, "the shooter proceeded down a hallway and shot himself in the chest."