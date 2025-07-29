‘He came with an assault rifle’: Witnesses recall terror as Shane Tamura opened fire in NYC building

At least four people, including an off-duty New York City police officer, were killed in a shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday. The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP. Sources said he fatally shot himself. An FDNY emergency vehicle departs the scene of a reported shooter situation in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan(REUTERS)

Tamura exchanged fire with an NYPD officer in the lobby of 345 Park Avenue in Manhattan, New York City, before walking up to the 33rd floor of the building. Witnesses recalled the terrifying moment they heard gunshots ring through the building, which houses the headquarters of Blackstone and the National Football League.

“I texted my parents”

Jessica Chen was on the second floor of the building, watching a presentation with her colleagues, when she heard gunshots go off. “We heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor, and a lot of us just rushed into the room,” Chen told ABC News.

“Some went out the back door, out onto the street. Other people, including me, we ran into the conference room and then eventually barricaded the tables across the doors and just stayed still,” she recalled.

“I texted my parents I love them,” she added. “Nothing can describe that feeling.”

“He came with an assault rifle”

Another person was in the lobby of the building when Shane Tamura walked in and started firing. He was left panicking and gasping for breath.

“I was at work, and this guy came in with an assault rifle and started shooting. I was in the lobby at work,” the man said, according to a New York Post report.

Nekeisha Lewis was eating dinner at a plaza near 345 Park Avenue when she heard the shots ring through the air and saw glass shattering. She compared the scene to a “war zone” and called it the scariest situation she has ever been in, according to NBC News.

