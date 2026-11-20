Jimmy De Santa, the son of Michael De Santa, is back in GTA VI. The character, who is related to the retired criminal and one of the protagonists of GTA V, had left a mark on gamers, as he'd been in his father's bad books for a fair part of the story.

Jimmy De Santa is not the only character from the past who returns to GTA VI. Here a collage shows Jimmy from GTA V (left) and Jimmy from GTA VI (right). (X/@Arthur9Mso)

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Now, Jimmy is not only back, but also seems to know Jason, one of the protagonists of the new Rockstar offering, from way back. The return of a character from the game released 13 years ago has caused some excitement among fans, who view it as a thread connecting the two games. A person shared a video on X merging all scenes involving Jimmy.

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What to know about Jimmy De Santa in GTA VI

{{^usCountry}} Jimmy is again voiced by actor Danny Tamberelli. He's present at the Jack of Hearts club and is described as a “crypto guy nepo baby” influencer. It is also hinted that he and Jason know each other from way back, as per GTA Boom. Fans react to seeing Jimmy De Santa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jimmy is again voiced by actor Danny Tamberelli. He's present at the Jack of Hearts club and is described as a “crypto guy nepo baby” influencer. It is also hinted that he and Jason know each other from way back, as per GTA Boom. Fans react to seeing Jimmy De Santa {{/usCountry}}

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As mentioned above, Jimmy's appearance has made gamers feel they're in the larger GTA universe where the previous instalments tie in with the 2026 GTA VI game.

Also Read | Not killing Arnold in GTA VI could help Jason and Lucia get $10,000 later in the game

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“Sexxy Red in GTA6 I was not expecting that and Jimmy De santa,” one wrote. American rapper Sexxy Red appears as herself in GTA VI and reportedly has multiple tracks featured across the radio stations that can be accessed in-game.

Streamer iShowSpeed, too, had an incredulous reaction when he saw Jimmy in GTA VI.

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In the video shared on X, iShowSpeed can be heard saying that they had to give Jimmy a table. He added that he remembered him and recognised him by his voice. Jimmy, meanwhile, in the game, says that he's “suffering from success." In GTA V, gamers saw Jimmy as someone who lounged around in Michael's house all day, without much ambition associated with go-getters at the centre of the GTA universe.

Jimmy De Santa isn't the only character to return

Notably, Jimmy isn't the only character to return. Valentina, who was a minor coordinator in the GTA Online Money Fronts update, is also there in GTA VI. She reportedly hires Jason and Lucia as private security for a wealthy client for a Vice City media event.

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Niko Bellic, the protagonist of GTA IV, is there as well. He is voiced by Michael Hollick and appears in the credits as ‘The Hitman’ as per GTA Boom. Bellic seems to be back in his old ways, but his role is just a cameo, so players cannot play with the old game's character here, the fan site further noted.