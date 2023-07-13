Kadhi meets pani puri in this latest food experiment. Watch

Do you like pani puri? Do you like kadhi? Well, pani puri and kadhi are two different foods that are loved by many across the world. Some enjoy that spicy burst of mint water in pani puri while others love the comfort of kadhi with rice or roti. While these two dishes are worlds apart from each other, recently, someone made kadhi pani puri, and people are having a hard time digesting it.

Kadhi meets pani puri in this latest food experiment.(Instagram/@foodiepopcorn)

What is shown in the making of this kadhi pani puri?

In a video shared by Instagram page @foodiepopcorn, they show a street vendor with a kadhi in a bowl. They first take a puri and fill it with chickpeas, then they dip it in kadhi and serve it. In the caption of the post, @foodiepopcorn wrote, “Kadhipuri, will you give it a try?”

Watch the making of this kadhi pani puri here:

This post was shared a week ago. It has also received more than two lakh views. The clip has also garnered over 4,000 likes. Several also shared their reactions in the comments section. Many were not happy with this combination.

Take a look at what people are saying about this dish:

An individual joked, “They could have given rice in the filling.” A second commented, “Why make such wrong combinations?” A third shared, “Stop it.” “So stupid,” expressed a fourth.

Earlier, another food-related post on social media had gone viral. The post showed green-coloured 'Mountain Dew' jalebis. Yes, you read that right. However, it isn't what you think it is. The post was shared on Instagram by food blogger @foodieincarnate, in the post he informed that these jalebis are famous in Bengaluru. They are made of hyacinth beans or more popularly known by the locals as Avarebele in Karnataka. You can read more about these jalebis here.

