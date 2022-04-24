Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia. People’s reaction is surprising
trending

Kangaroo casually walks into a bar in Australia. People’s reaction is surprising

The kangaroo casually walked into a bar in Australia and the people's reaction to it is really surprising. 
A screengrab of the video of a kangaroo casually walking into a bar. (australian.animals/Instagram)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 05:49 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Kangaroos are native to Australia and it seems people there are accustomed to their presence and not phased by them at any place. They seem to be quite used to them and don’t even bat an eyelid when they see a kangaroo. Like this video posted on Instagram by the page australian.animals that shows a kangaroo casually walking into a bar and what’s really surprising about the video is the way people react to it.

The video was posted on April 6 and it has got 2.2 million views so far. “Only in Western Australia,” says the text on the video. In the video, the kangaroo walks into a bar and the people standing in a queue seem unfazed by it. They just move aside to let the kangaroo pass after a casual stroll.

“Unexpected visitor!” says the caption of the video along with a heart-faced emoji. The video has been credited to a user named pennywittenbaker.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

The comments section of the post was filled with users pointing to the casual way with which people reacted to the whole situation.

“We love that everyone there just looked at him and was like “hm nice” and then kept waiting in line,” commented an Instagram user. “The way people just let the kangaroo have a look around,” posted another along with laughing emojis. “Doesn’t look ‘unexpected.’ Everyone just moved and went about their business. It didn’t cause a fuss either. Looks like a frequent customer,” a third user said.

What do you think about this unexpected visitor?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP