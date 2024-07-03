Karnataka club bags Guinness World Record as member rides backwards on inline skates. Watch

A video showing how a club bagged the prestigious Guinness World Record (GWR) title after an amazing feat by one of its members has gone viral. In the clip, a person is seen riding flawlessly on inline skates and that too backward. The club from Karnataka received the title of “Fastest 100 m backwards on inline skates using two wheels”. The image shows a member of the Shivganga RSC in Karnataka riding backwards on inline skates to create a Guinness World Record. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records shared the video on Instagram and wrote that a member of the Shivganga RSC (roller skating club) took only 14.84 seconds to ride 100m to complete the feat. The organisation added in a blog that the club is located in Belgaum, Karnataka. The record was created on May 27 this year.

In the video, an individual starts roller skating in the traditional way but abruptly changes his direction and starts performing the feat backwards. His impressive speed will make your jaw drop.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 3.1 lakh views and nearly 8,100 likes. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. While some were amazed at this feat, others exclaimed how it looked dangerous.

What did Instagram users say about this GWR video?

“I would've scratched/slide-burnt my whole body so fast, dude,” joked an individual.

Another added, “Dil se salute”. A third joined in and commented, “The fact that the videographer was faster makes him the winner.” A person quipped that the videographer was probably using a vehicle.

A fourth wrote, “Bravo. This is awesome.”

Sir Hugh Beaver, Managing Director of the Guinness Brewery, came up with the idea of the Guinness Book of Records (now Guinness World Records) after he failed to find “the fastest game bird” during an argument. In 1954,he invited Norris and Ross McWhirter, fact-finding researcher twins, to compile a book of facts and figures. Eventually, the organisation became what it is today.

What are your thoughts on this record involving inline skates? Did the video leave you impressed?