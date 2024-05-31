Indian man breaks his own Guinness World Record by typing with nose

An Indian man broke his own record to win the title of fastest time to type the alphabet with his nose. Vinod Kumar Chaudhary entered the same category three times, and each time, he managed to beat his own record. The image shows an Indian man, Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, who broke his own Guinness World Record by typing with his nose. (X/@GWR)

The 44-year-old first claimed the title in 2023 by typing with his nose in 27.80 sec. For his second attempt, he got down to 26.73 sec. In his latest try, he completed the feat in just 25.66 sec.

Guinness World Records took to X to share a video that captured the time he attempted and broke the record the second time. “How quickly could you type the alphabet with your nose (with spaces)?” GWR wrote as they shared the video.

The footage opens to show Chaudhary with his nose close to his keyboard. He then starts typing the English alphabet.

Take a look at the video:

According to GWR, to make the record, Chaudhary had to “type out the Roman alphabet on a standard QWERTY keyboard, and had to type a space between each letter” - which he did perfectly.

While talking about his typing records, Chaudhary told GWR that he is now known as the “Typing Man of India”. In addition to typing with nose, he holds the records for “fastest time to type the alphabet backwards (single hand) with 5.36 sec and the fastest time to type the alphabet with hands behind the back with 6.78 sec”.

“My profession has been typing, that is why I thought of making a record in it, in which both my passion and my livelihood remain.” he told GWR. “I believe that no matter how many problems you face in your life, you have to keep your passion until eternity,” he added.