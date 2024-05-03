Hyderabad man bags world record for typing English alphabet backwards in less than 3 seconds. Watch

A video of a man from Hyderabad creating an unusual record was shared on social media. In the clip, he is seen typing the English alphabet backwards on a computer. He bagged the record for doing that in just 2.88 seconds. The image captures a glimpse of the Hyderabad man who made it to the Guinness World Records list for typing backwards. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Record (GWR) took to Instagram to share the video that shows SK Ashraf creating the record. The video opens to show a desktop screen. As the clip progresses, he finishes writing almost in the blink of an eye.

Take a look at the incredible video of the record:

Since being shared some 12 hours ago, the video has accumulated more than 7.8 lakh views - and the numbers are increasing. The share has further collected nearly 28,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While most were impressed by the record, some claimed they could break it.

What did Instagram users say about the man’s world record?

“Now that’s an incredible record,” wrote an Instagram user.

“At least I have seen a meaningful world record post today,” added another.

“India is not for beginners,” joked a third, referencing a viral social media trend.

“His record made us very proud,” joined a fourth.

“I can break that world record,” announced a fifth.

SK Ashraf from Telangana achieved this record on February 5, reported a blog by GWR. This, however, is not his first world record. Previously, he also made it to the prestigious list by bagging the title for “fastest time to type the alphabet”.

What are your thoughts on this Hyderabad man’s world record involving English alphabets? Did the video take you by surprise?