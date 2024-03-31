Indian man’s death-defying stunt: Heavy bikes ride over man 376 times, he breaks his own world record. Watch

A video of an Indian man’s death-defying stunt has left people utterly surprised. In the clip, the man is seen lying on the ground while heavy bikes are riding over him. Guess how many times the bikes go over him? It’s 376 times. What is even more amazing about this feat is that the Indian man took up the stunt not just to create a world record but to break his previous record in the same category. Guinness World Records: The image shows an Indian man lying on the ground as bikes ride over him. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video on their official Instagram page. “Most motorcycles to run over a person - 376 by Pandit Dhayagude,” GWR wrote as they shared the video. In a blog, GWR added, “Pandit trained his abdominal strength for this attempt and successfully broke his previous record of 121.”

The Instagram video opens to show Pandit lying on the ground with ramps kept on both sides. One by one, the bikers ride over him as he holds his position firmly.

Take a look at this world record video that may make your jaw drop:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 2.1 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected close to 69,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip. While some were stunned, a few were worried about the dangers associated with the stunt.

What did Instagram users say about this world record video?

“This guy may end up ruining his life in the name of a world record,” shared an Instagram user.

“India is not for beginners,” added another, referencing a viral social media trend.

“Such records are done to showcase the true talent of one's sport, but people are too tied up being funny and making things comedic every time. Such records show us how people are built,” expressed a third.

“This is a record that will cost you your life, be very careful,” advised a fourth.

“My tummy hurts watching this,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video of the world record created by an Indian man?