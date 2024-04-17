 Cyber security expert from Mumbai solves rotating puzzle in a soap bubble, bags world record | Trending - Hindustan Times
Cyber security expert from Mumbai solves rotating puzzle in a soap bubble, bags world record

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 17, 2024 02:36 PM IST

Chinmay Prabhu, a cyber security expert from Mumbai, bagged a Guinness World Records title after solving a rotating puzzle inside a soap bubble.

Guinness World Records (GWR) regularly shares various records created by people worldwide. Unique to daring, these records often leave people stunned. One such share is about a cyber security expert from Mumbai. He bagged a GWR title by solving a rotating puzzle placed inside a soap bubble.

The image shows cyber security expert Chinmay Prabhu, from Mumbai, solving a rotating puzzle inside a soap bubble.
The image shows cyber security expert Chinmay Prabhu, from Mumbai, solving a rotating puzzle inside a soap bubble. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle tetrahedron in a soap bubble. 32.69 seconds Chinmay Prabhu, India,” GWR wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. In the video, Chinmay Prabhu creates a giant bubble on a table. He places the rotating puzzle inside the bubble and effortlessly solves it.

Also Read: Indian man’s death-defying stunt: Heavy bikes ride over man 376 times, he breaks his own world record. Watch

Take a look at the video of this incredible record:

The video was shared 16 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 1.3 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

Also Read: 5 interesting world records by Indians that will make your jaw drop

What did Instagram users say about this unique record?

“If you can’t break a record, create it,” praised an Instagram user.

“Fastest and only record,” joined another.

“The imagination is more important than talent,” added a third.

“It’s actually soothing to watch,” commented a fourth.

“Made a record in a unique way... pride of India,” wrote a fifth.

