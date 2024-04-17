Cyber security expert from Mumbai solves rotating puzzle in a soap bubble, bags world record

Guinness World Records (GWR) regularly shares various records created by people worldwide. Unique to daring, these records often leave people stunned. One such share is about a cyber security expert from Mumbai. He bagged a GWR title by solving a rotating puzzle placed inside a soap bubble. The image shows cyber security expert Chinmay Prabhu, from Mumbai, solving a rotating puzzle inside a soap bubble. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Fastest time to solve a rotating puzzle tetrahedron in a soap bubble. 32.69 seconds Chinmay Prabhu, India,” GWR wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. In the video, Chinmay Prabhu creates a giant bubble on a table. He places the rotating puzzle inside the bubble and effortlessly solves it.

Take a look at the video of this incredible record:

The video was shared 16 hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated more than 1.3 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this unique record?

“If you can’t break a record, create it,” praised an Instagram user.

“Fastest and only record,” joined another.

“The imagination is more important than talent,” added a third.

“It’s actually soothing to watch,” commented a fourth.

“Made a record in a unique way... pride of India,” wrote a fifth.