Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Toddler becomes world's youngest male artist at the age of 1 year and 152 days, sells 9 paintings

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2024 09:21 AM IST

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the toddler named the world's youngest male artist, started painting when he was just six months old.

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a young prodigy from Ghana, has etched his name in the prestigious Guinness World Records (GWR) as the world's youngest male artist. At the tender age of 1 year and 152 days, he not only created several paintings but also sold nine of them at an exhibition. This remarkable feat has not only delighted his local community but has also sparked global admiration, with many expressing their awe at his inclusion in the GWR list.

The image shows Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the toddler named the world's youngest male artist. (Instagram/@ace_liam_paints)
The image shows Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, the toddler named the world's youngest male artist. (Instagram/@ace_liam_paints)

When did the toddler start painting?

His mom, Chantelle, told GWR that his passion for painting had been apparent from a young age when he was just six months old.

“While learning to crawl, I spread out a piece of unstretched canvas on the floor and dropped some paint on it as a way to keep him busy while I worked on a commission painting,” she added. He ended up spreading the paint all over the canvas, and in the process, he created his first masterpiece, The Crawl,” she explained.

“He has created a buzz and heightened the conversation about art appreciation,” Chantelle commented, “as well as discovering and nurturing talents in kids”. She also added that painting has become his “favourite activity”.

The toddler has turned into a celebrity in Ghana. He not only attracted attention from national - and international - media but also from the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana.

Toddler’s exhibition

Ace-Liam recently had his first group exhibition. Ten of his artworks were displayed, and nine of them were sold during the event.

“Ace-Liam’s art is more about expression and exploration rather than conveying specific messages,” reported GWR, citing a comment from the young painter’s mom.

“His abstract paintings are inspired by the world around him; colours, shapes, textures and his mood,” she said, adding “Every painting is an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things.”

Future plans for the youngest male painter

“After his record of world’s youngest artist (male) was approved, Ace-Liam’s proud family began exploring opportunities to place him in an environment where his artistic talent could be nurtured through quality education,” according to GWR. His family is seeking “international scholarship opportunities as well as international opportunities for him” and also to sell his artworks.

Advice from Ace-Liam’s mother

She advised parents to encourage their kids to find their interests and also to support them. “Every child is unique, and nurturing their passions can lead to amazing discoveries and achievements,” she said. “Read it over and over again before attempting it and remember, the journey and the joy it brings is very fulfilling,” she added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

