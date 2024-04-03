Young prodigy Aaryan Shukla from DPS Nashik makes India proud, creates Guinness World Record in mental math calculation

In a remarkable feat, eighth-grade student Aaryan Shukla added another feather to his hat after he created a Guinness World Record for the ‘fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers.’ A student of Delhi Public School Nashik, Aaryan achieved the record in a mere 25.19 seconds on the Italian TV show, ‘Lo Show Dei Record’ in Milan, Italy on 29th February 2024. Aaryan Shukla, an eighth-grade student of Delhi Public School Nashik, created a Guinness World Record for the ‘fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers' on the Italian TV show, ‘Lo Show Dei Record’ in Milan, Italy.

As per a press release issued by DPS Nashik, this is not the first time the young math genius won accolades for his talent. In 2022, Aaryan won the title of ‘World Champion’ at Champion’ at the Mental Calculation World Cup held in Paderborn, Germany, where he represented India among the top 40 human calculators from 20 countries worldwide.

Not just this, in 2018, when he was only 8 years old, Aaryan represented India at the ‘Memorial Turkey Open Championship in Istanbul, Turkey, and won 10 medals, including 7 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze, and set 2 Kids World Records. Aaryan holds the record for winning the highest number of medals in a single competition at Memorial, informed the press release.

Notably, Aaryan is among the founding board members of the Global Mental Calculators Association (GMCA), a geographically diverse elite association of mental calculators worldwide, focused on expanding and strengthening mental calculation.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Rajgarhia, the Chief Learner, and Director of DPS Nashik lauded Aaryan for his achievement and said his latest achievement is a moment of great pride for the nation.

