 UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, 699 candidates qualify, link here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, 699 candidates qualify, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2024 11:18 AM IST

UPSC NDA, NA II Result 2023: The names of recommended candidates and other details can be checked on upsc.gov.in.

NDA, NA 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2 2023). The names of recommended candidates and other details can be checked on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 declared on upsc.gov.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 declared on upsc.gov.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As per the list shared by the UPSC, Anmol has topped the NDA & NA 2 exam 2023, while Vinit and Moupiya Paira have come second and third, respectively.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

UPSC NDA, NA II result 2023: Direct link

The commission said 699 candidates have qualified for the 152nd course of the National Defence Academy under its Army, Air Force and Navy wings; and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

Read: UPSC NDA Exam Preparation: A detailed look at syllabus, pattern, selection process

More details about the commencement of these courses will be announced on the Defence Ministry websites – joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in, it added.

The final result was prepared based on the written examination held by the UPSC and interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

"The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists," the commission said.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023: Top 20 rank holders

  1. ANMOL
  2. VINIT
  3. MOUPIYA PAIRA
  4. PATNANA SUMANTH
  5. ROHIT PARKASH
  6. PRABHAT PANDEY
  7. SAHIJPREET SINGH
  8. MADHVENDRASINH KAVINDRASINH JAD
  9. ARUN PRATAP SINGH
  10. SUNAND KUMAR
  11. NAVJOT SINGH GILL
  12. KUNAL
  13. PARTH SEHRAWAT
  14. SAHAS SANDEEP RAUT
  15. HARSHIT KASHYAP
  16. ANUJA TIWARI
  17. HASIN ZAMAN
  18. ADITYA
  19. SARWESH BARNWAL
  20. ADITYA RAJ

To check the full list of the 699 recommended candidates, click on the result link above.

The candidature of all recommended candidates is provisional and subject to their submitting certificates supporting their date of birth, educational qualifications, etc., the UPSC said.

For any further information, they can contact the UPSC facilitation counter near gate C or call 011-23385271/011-23381125/011 on working days and during office hours.

For SSB interview related matters, they can contact 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as the first choice, 011-23010097 or officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice, and 011-23010231 extn.7645/7646/7610 or careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, 699 candidates qualify, link here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On