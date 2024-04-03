UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 out on upsc.gov.in, 699 candidates qualify, link here

NDA, NA 2 Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (UPSC NDA, NA 2 2023). The names of recommended candidates and other details can be checked on upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023 declared on upsc.gov.in(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

As per the list shared by the UPSC, Anmol has topped the NDA & NA 2 exam 2023, while Vinit and Moupiya Paira have come second and third, respectively.

UPSC NDA, NA II result 2023: Direct link

The commission said 699 candidates have qualified for the 152nd course of the National Defence Academy under its Army, Air Force and Navy wings; and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

More details about the commencement of these courses will be announced on the Defence Ministry websites – joinindianarmy.nic.in, joinindiannavy.gov.in and careerindianairforce.cdac.in, it added.

The final result was prepared based on the written examination held by the UPSC and interviews conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

"The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists," the commission said.

UPSC NDA, NA 2 result 2023: Top 20 rank holders

ANMOL VINIT MOUPIYA PAIRA PATNANA SUMANTH ROHIT PARKASH PRABHAT PANDEY SAHIJPREET SINGH MADHVENDRASINH KAVINDRASINH JAD ARUN PRATAP SINGH SUNAND KUMAR NAVJOT SINGH GILL KUNAL PARTH SEHRAWAT SAHAS SANDEEP RAUT HARSHIT KASHYAP ANUJA TIWARI HASIN ZAMAN ADITYA SARWESH BARNWAL ADITYA RAJ

To check the full list of the 699 recommended candidates, click on the result link above.

The candidature of all recommended candidates is provisional and subject to their submitting certificates supporting their date of birth, educational qualifications, etc., the UPSC said.

For any further information, they can contact the UPSC facilitation counter near gate C or call 011-23385271/011-23381125/011 on working days and during office hours.

For SSB interview related matters, they can contact 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as the first choice, 011-23010097 or officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice, and 011-23010231 extn.7645/7646/7610 or careerindianairforce.cdac.in for Air Force as first choice.