 Bihar Sakshamta result 2024 for Class 9-12 teachers out on bsebsakshamta.com, link here - Hindustan Times
Bihar Sakshamta result 2024 for Class 9-12 teachers out on bsebsakshamta.com, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 03, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Bihar Sakshamta Result 2024: Class 9, 10, 11, 12 teachers who have taken the examination can go to the board's website bsebsakshamta.com and check the result.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency examination results for teachers of classes 9, 10 and classes 11 and 12. Teachers who have taken the examination can go to the board's website bsebsakshamta.com and check the result.

Bihar Sakshamta result 2024 for Class 9-12 teachers announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Bihar board conducted the Sakshamta Pariksha, or Competency examination for teachers of classes 1-5, 6-8, 9-10 and 11-12 from February 26 to March 6. The answer key was released on March 19, and the objection window opened on the same day.

In class 9-10 level, 20,842 teachers wrote the examination; of them, 20,354 have been declared qualified. The pass percentage is 98 per cent.

For classes 11 and 12, a total of 5,467 teachers appeared in the examination and 5,313 qualified. The pass percentage is 97.18 per cent.

Teachers can check the Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha 2024 result on bsebsakshamta.com using the application number and date of birth. Here is the direct link and steps to follow.

Direct link to download BSEB Bihar Competency exam result 2024: Class 9 to Class 12

How to download BSEB Bihar Sakshamta Pariksha result 2024

  1. Go to the exam website at bsebsakshamta.com
  2. Open the result tab.
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth on the login page displayed on the right hand side of the page.
  4. Log in and check your result.
  5. Download the result page and save it for future reference.

Wednesday, April 03, 2024
