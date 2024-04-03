Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 not today, check details here
Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 date and time will be confirmed by KSEAB, and scores will be out on karresults.nic.in
Karnataka PUC 2 Result Date 2024: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will not announce the result of the 2nd Pre-University Examination (2nd PUC 2024) today, as reported by some news outlets.
A local newspaper quoted the board's President as saying that claims about Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 being announced on April 3 are fake.
A fake press statement issued in the name of the board has created confusion among the public, he said.
The evaluation work of answer sheets is currently underway. Once the process is completed, a date and time will be fixed for the declaration of Karnataka 2nd PUC result, the board President added.
Students and parents are advised not to fall for such misleading and unauthorized information on social media. For authentic information about the Karnataka 2nd PUC result date and other details related to the examination, they should visit the board's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
When declared, Karnataka PUC 2 results will be available on karresults.nic.in, and students can check it using their registration number and subject combination/stream.
According to HT Kannada, the exam was held from March 1 to 23 at 1,124 centres, where around 7 lakh students appeared. The evaluation work started on March 25.
The result of the 1st PUC examination has been announced. The KSEAB conducted it from February 12 to February 27, 2024 and scores were announced on March 30.
When released, students can check Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024 by following these steps:
How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 on karresults.nic.in
- Visit the Karnataka result portal on karresults.nic.in.
- Open the PUC 2 exam result link given on the home page.
- On the login page, provide your KSEAB registration number and select the subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce)
- Submit it and check your 2nd PUC result on the next page.