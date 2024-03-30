Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check KSEAB PUC 1 scores

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024 will be announced today by Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB. The time of release of Karnataka PUC 1 results has not yet been shared by the Board. When announced, all those students who have appeared for the Class 11 or PUC 1 examination can check their results on the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 Live Updates Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 releasing today, here’s how to check PUC 1 scores(HT file)

The Karnataka PUC I examination was conducted from February 12 to February 27, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The 1st PUC exam was held in a single shift- from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm.

All the students waiting to check their Karnataka 1st PUC result 2024 can now go through these simple steps given below as how to check scores on the official website after it is declared.

Karnataka PUC 1 Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in.

Click on Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those students who fail to qualify for the Karnataka PUC 1 examination have the option to apply for the Karnataka PUC 1 supplementary examination. The last date to make payment of the examination fee is April 20, 2024.

The KSEAB PUC 1 supplementary examination will be conducted from May 20 to May 31, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- a first shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and the second shift from 2.15 pm to 4.30 pm. for more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.