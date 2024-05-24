 Robot solves puzzle cube in less than a second, Guinness World Records shares video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
Robot solves puzzle cube in less than a second, Guinness World Records shares video

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 24, 2024 06:19 AM IST

From expressing wonder to suggesting GWR create a separate edition for robots, people posted various comments on this puzzle cube video.

How long do you think it takes a robot to solve a cube puzzle? As per a video shared by Guinness World Records (GWR), less than a second. The footage shows a robot created by a Japanese company solving a 3x3x3 cube in the blink of an eye.

The image, taken from a viral video shared by Guinness World Records, shows a robot solving a puzzle cube. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image, taken from a viral video shared by Guinness World Records, shows a robot solving a puzzle cube. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Fastest robot to solve a rotating puzzle cube. 0.305 seconds by Component Production Engineer Centre, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,” GWR wrote while they shared the video. The record was created in Tokyo on May 21.

Also Read: Who is Sparkles? Robot dog in disguise dances its heart out, viral video sparks mixed reactions

Take a look at the video that will leave you in disbelief:

The video was shared about 18 hours ago. Since then, the share has gone viral, accumulating nearly 2.7 million views. Also, the video has collected tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a robot creating a world record?

“So now we have to compete with a robot for a world record,” posted an Instagram user.

“And… the robot can also be used for?” asked another.

“The cube was solved before I blinked my eyes,” expressed a third.

Also Read: Viral video: UP influencer's excited reaction to robot delivering parcel to his room in China

“If robots are participating, we are going to need a whole new record book,” shared a fourth.

“It would be better to create a Guinness World Records - Robot Edition,” commented a fifth.

“This is genuinely insane. How fast is that,” wrote a sixth.

How long does it take for a human to solve a rotating puzzle? According to Guinness World Records (GWR), the current holder of that record, Yiheng Wang from China, completed the feat in 4.48 seconds.

What are your thoughts on the video of the robot solving a puzzle cube at an unbelievable speed? Did the video leave you surprised?

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Robot solves puzzle cube in less than a second, Guinness World Records shares video
