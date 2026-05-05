‘Keep the promotion to yourself’: Man refuses to relocate to boss’s location, quits job instead

In the audio, the employee sounds visibly upset as he accuses his manager of misleading him. According to the claims in the clip, he had been working overtime for months, often till 4 AM, believing a promotion was imminent. However, when the time came, the manager allegedly asked him to relocate to another city — specifically to the same location as the boss. ''Hi sai, I can approve your promotion only if you are willing to relocate to same city as me," the manager said according to the post. However, Hindustan Times couldn't independently verify the authenticity to the post .

An audio message of an employee angrily confronting his manager has gone viral on social media, striking a chord with many users who say they “relate” to the frustration in his voice. The clip captures the employee lashing out over what he claims was a year-long promise of promotion that never materialised, eventually ending with him quitting his job.

This appears to have been the breaking point. In the message, the employee vents his anger and refuses the condition. “I can shift to Delhi, Bengaluru, or Pune, but I can never work at toxicity,” he is heard saying loudly. The clip ends with him effectively rage-quitting.

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The post, shared on Instagram by the handle ‘varunthemohan’, has quickly gained traction, crossing over 19,000 views within hours. It was captioned, “I can live in any city except,” hinting at the employee’s strong reaction.

The viral audio has triggered a wave of reactions online. Many users supported the employee, saying his frustration felt genuine. “I can work with any city but not toxicity,” one user commented, echoing the sentiment in the clip. Another wrote, “City you can never work at : TOXICITY.”

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Some responses pointed out specific moments in the audio. “Buffalo was so personal,” one user said, while another added, “You were sleeping like a sleeping beauty.”

At the same time, a section of users questioned the authenticity of the clip. Others used it to comment on workplace culture. “I never understand why only Indian managers have this mentality,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Hi Naresh was the only professional part. The rest was really good tho, we need for employees people like that, who choose peace over money.”

The clip continues to circulate widely, sparking conversations around workplace expectations and employee well-being.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.