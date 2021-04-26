Home / Trending / Kerala bride wears PPE kit for marriage as groom tests Covid-19 positive
trending

Kerala bride wears PPE kit for marriage as groom tests Covid-19 positive

The wedding took place at the Alappuzha Medical College and hospital with the permission of the District Collector.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Instead of traditional clothes, the bride wore a PPE kit as the bridegroom had tested positive for COVID-19.(ANI)

Amid the distressing visuals of the COVID-19 cases from hospitals across the country, a rare occasion in a Kerala hospital offered a moment to rejoice.

A couple tied knots at Alappuzha Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The thing that made the marriage unique was the bride's outfit. Instead of traditional clothes, the bride wore a PPE kit as the bridegroom had tested positive for COVID-19. The wedding took place at the hospital with the permission of the District Collector.

Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 8,122 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. The active number of cases currently stands at 2,18,893.

Amid the distressing visuals of the COVID-19 cases from hospitals across the country, a rare occasion in a Kerala hospital offered a moment to rejoice.

A couple tied knots at Alappuzha Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The thing that made the marriage unique was the bride's outfit. Instead of traditional clothes, the bride wore a PPE kit as the bridegroom had tested positive for COVID-19. The wedding took place at the hospital with the permission of the District Collector.

Kerala reported 28,469 fresh COVID-19 cases and 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

As many as 8,122 patients recovered from the disease in the said period. The active number of cases currently stands at 2,18,893.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alappuzha kerala
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP