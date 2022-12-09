Kerala cop's soulful rendition of Tamil song Munbe Vaa wows people. Watch

Police departments across the country often use social media platforms to communicate with people and send across important messages. If you regularly follow them, you may have seen posts that spread awareness about different issues, be it about traffic rules or cybercrime. The departments also take out the time to reply to people to share posts addressed to them. However, at times, they also share posts to showcase the artistic talents of the police officers. Kerala Police recently shared such a post on Twitter. It shows a cop singing a song beautifully. There is a chance that his amazing voice will win your heart.

The department mentioned in the caption that the policeman took a break from his duty and entertained his colleagues by singing a song. He is seen singing the Tamil song Munbe Vaa from the film Sillunu Oru Kadhal. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Naresh Iyer, the song is picturised on actors Suriya and Bhumika.

Take a look at the video:

Shared two days ago, the video has gathered more than 8,400 views. The post has further received close to 450 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Some couldn’t stop praising the man’s beautiful voice.

“Super,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very nice voice,” posted another. “He’s a great singer,” expressed a third. “Superb voice,” commented a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?