Sun, Jan 04, 2026
Kerala man working as driver in Dubai wins 24 lakh lottery after 25 years abroad

ByBhavya Sukheja
Updated on: Jan 04, 2026 09:01 pm IST

A 57-year-old Indian driver in Dubai has won Dh100,000 (around ₹24 lakh) in the Big Ticket e-draw after living in the UAE or 25 years. 

After spending more than two decades behind the wheel in Dubai, a long-time Indian expat driver’s patience and perseverance have finally paid off. Basheer Kaipurath, a 57-year-old Keralite who has lived in Dubai for the past 25 years, has won Dh100,000 (around 24 lakh) in the Big Ticket e-draw.

Basheer Kaipurath has been living in Dubai for the past 25 years, (Unsplash/Representational image)
According to a report by Gulf News, Basheer struck gold with ticket number 276640. For the past 2 years, he has been consistently purchasing Big Ticket entries every month, hoping that one day his turn would come. That moment finally arrived last month.

When the show host Richard called to inform him of the win, Basheer sounded stunned and unsure. “Dh100,000? I have won?” he asked in disbelief. Even after confirmation, he repeated, almost to reassure himself: “Yes, I bought a Big Ticket. Dh100,000, eh?”

Once the news sank in, joy quickly replaced hesitation. “Okay, thank you. I am very happy,” he said.

Basheer said he plans to use a portion of the prize money to support his family back home in India. He also intends to keep participating in the Big Ticket draws, optimistic about more luck coming his way.

(Also Read: Kerala nurse in UAE wins 24 lakh lottery prize after 5 years of waiting: ‘Delighted to learn I had won’)

UAE's record 240 crore lottery winner

Notably, the latest win comes months after another major Middle East lottery story, when a 29-year-old Indian man won the UAE’s record 240-crore lottery, the largest prize ever awarded in the country. The draw was held on October 18 as part of the 23rd Lucky Day event, where the man beat odds of over 1 in 8.8 million to secure the historic win.

The winner, identified as Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla, described being “in shock” after learning of the life-changing jackpot.

