Kerala nurse in UAE wins 24 lakh lottery prize after 5 years of waiting: ‘Delighted to learn I had won’

A Kerala nurse living in the UAE secured a long-awaited breakthrough by winning Dh100,000 ( ₹24.56 lakh) in the Big Ticket draw after five years of participation. After years of trying, a Kerala nurse living in the UAE secured a ₹ 24.56 lakh lottery win.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report by Gulf News, Tintu Jesmon, a 40 year old registered nurse based in Ajman, emerged as a winner in Big Ticket Draw Series 281, marking a significant personal milestone.

Tintu has been living in the UAE for the past 15 years, where she has built her professional and personal life. Like many expatriates, she continued to participate in the draw with optimism, believing that consistency would eventually make a difference.

Winning ticket purchased through group entry

The winning ticket, numbered 522882, was purchased on November 30 as part of a group of 10 participants. Group ticket purchases are a popular choice among Big Ticket buyers, allowing participants to share both the cost and any potential winnings.

When Tintu received the news of her win, it was an emotional moment after a long wait. Reacting to the announcement, she said, “I was delighted to learn that I had won.”

The win brought relief and excitement after five years of regular participation without success.

Inspired by colleagues and social media

Tintu first learned about Big Ticket through social media, as well as through friends and colleagues who spoke about their own experiences. Encouraged by those around her, she decided to start buying tickets five years ago, hoping that her turn would eventually come.

Sharing the prize and looking ahead

Staying true to the spirit of group participation, Tintu has decided to divide the Dh100,000 prize equally among all members of her group.

Despite securing a win, Tintu has no plans to stop participating. She said she will continue buying Big Ticket entries, hopeful that she may achieve another win in the future.