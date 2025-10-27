Indian man, 29, wins UAE's record 240 crore lottery: 'Day that changed everything'

A 29-year-old Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi has been revealed as the winner of the UAE Lottery’s first-ever Dh100 million jackpot - the largest prize awarded in the country to date. Anilkumar has been in the UAE for just one and a half years.(X/@theuaelottery)

The winner, identified as Anilkumar Bolla Madhavrao Bolla from South India, was officially announced in a video released by The UAE Lottery on Monday. The draw was held on October 18 as part of the 23rd Lucky Day event, where the 29-year-old beat odds of over 1 in 8.8 million to secure the historic win, according to a report by Gulf News.

“From anticipation to celebration, this is the reveal that changed everything! Anilkumar Bolla takes home AED 100 Million! A Lucky Day we’ll never forget. For Anilkumar, Oct. 18 wasn’t just another day, it was the day that changed everything. A life transformed, and a reminder of what happens when you #DareToImagine. Congratulations, Anilkumar!” The UAE Lottery wrote in an X post while sharing the interview video.

How did he pick his winning ticket?

In the clip, Anilkumar, who has been in the UAE for just one and a half years, said he used an Easy Pick option, an automatically generated selection from the "Days set,” and then deliberately chose the number 11 from the "Months set" to honour the month of his mother's birthday. “I haven’t done any magic or something, so I just chose the Easy Pick… The last number is very special. It’s my mum’s birthday,” he said.

He also disclosed that he purchased 12 tickets in one transaction.

Anilkumar also described the moment he discovered his win as one of disbelief. “I was in shock. I was sitting on the sofa, and I’m just feeling that, yes, I won it,” he recalled.

What does he plan to do with the money?

He said he is now focused on planning how to use the money responsibly. “I was just thinking about how I need to invest this amount, spend it in the right way,” he said, adding, “After winning this amount, I felt like I have money. Now, I need work on my thoughts in the right way, and I want to do something big.”

Among his personal aspirations are buying a supercar and celebrating the win at a luxury resort. He also said he intends to relocate his family to the UAE and support them financially. “I just want to take my family to the UAE, and I want to enjoy my whole life staying with them," he said.

“My mum and dad had very small dreams, and I want to fulfil all the dreams, whatever they have, and I want to take care of them," he continued.

The 29-year-old added that he also hopes to donate part of the windfall to charity. “I believe that donation will reach out to the people who really require the money,” he said.

In a message to other lottery players, he said, “I believe that everything happens for a reason. I suggest each and every player to keep playing, and for sure, one day luck will come to you.”

He also expressed gratitude to the organisers, calling it a “very big opportunity”. "I really want to thank The UAE Lottery, because you guys have given me a very big opportunity, and I hope this will be continued for years," he said.