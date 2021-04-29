Home / Trending / Kerala Police shares dance video to spread awareness about Covid-19, garners pra
From reminding people about social distancing to urging them to wear masks, the video by Kerala Police is a must-watch.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The image shows the police personnel dancing to the song shared by the State Police Media Centre Kerala(Facebook/State Police Media Centre Kerala)

The State Police Media Centre Kerala recently shared a video featuring seven police personnel dancing to an informative song about the rules to follow amid the rise of Covid-19 cases. The clip, shared on Facebook has amassed much appreciation from netizens.

“Let's fight the epidemic together. Kerala Police is always with you,” reads the caption shared alongside the video when loosely translated from Malayalam. The clip shows seven cops shaking a leg to the song composed to spread awareness about the pandemic while wearing masks. From reminding people about social distancing to urging them to wear masks, the video by the department is a must-watch.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on April 27, the video has garnered over 33,000 reactions and tons of comments. The fun yet informative video has struck a chord with netizens and that was evident from the appreciative comments. People lauded the department’s efforts to spread awareness with a tinge of fun. Many shared clapping hands emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“I wish all the best to the Kerala Police. The work of the Police is commendable,” read the comment of a Facebook user when roughly translated from Malayalam. “You have all our support,” wrote another. “Loved the video, very fun and informative,” said a third.

What do you think of this clip?

