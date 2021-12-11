Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Kickboxer claims record for breaking most baseball bats in one minute. Watch

The video shows a kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa breaking the most baseball bats in one minute.
The image taken from the video shows the kickboxer creating the record.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 04:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Do you follow the official Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR)? Then there is a chance that you know about the amazing videos they often share that show people making various records. Just like this clip showcasing a kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa. The video shows how he claimed a record after breaking most baseball bats in one minutes. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop in wonder.

“Best of 2021: In January, MMA kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa played hardball in this baseball bat breaking challenge,” GWR shared along with the video.

The clip not only showcases Nasukawa's achievements but it also shows about the person who previously held the record.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has gathered more than five lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share varied comments.

“My Leg hurt by looking,” joked an Instagram user. “Man!! Truly you deserve a like for your hard work on your talent,” posted another. “This is crazy,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
guinness world records instagram
