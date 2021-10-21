Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kid calls emergency helpline to show police his toys. Here's how cops responded
Kid calls emergency helpline to show police his toys. Here's how cops responded

Kid called the emergency helpline to show police his toys. Here’s how cops responded.
Cop visits kid to see his toys(Facebook/@SouthernDistrictPolice)
Published on Oct 21, 2021
By Tanima Ray

A phone call from a child in New Zealand to the emergency helpline has struck a chord with people after a video of their conversation was shared on Facebook. The kid, all of four years old, wanted to show his toys to the police, so he simply dialed the emergency number all by himself. What’s incredible is how the police reacted to the kid’s call. They not only heard the child out but later,*a *policeman visited the boy as well. A recording of the call was shared by Southern District Police and has since collected several reactions.

In the recording, one can hear that the call was initially received by a dispatcher who asked the boy to narrate the emergency. The boy mentions that he wanted to show his toys. Eventually, the boy’s dad comes on the line and clarifies that it was a mistake. 

Things didn’t end there, however, as a policeman named Kurt stepped in and went ahead to visit the boy. A picture of the official along with the boy is also shared in the video. 

Watch the video to see what happens during kid’s call:

Since being posted on October 15, the video has garnered more than 1,900 likes. Netizens are full of praise for the police department.

“See, they are beautiful humans, you would have to be to do this job, I just don't understand why everyone is so hard on them, they are just doing their job. Give them a break. Really lovely story, thank you for all you do and for sharing. Take care,” wrote a Facebook user.

“You know, it's great that someone turned up because you can never tell what's going on, and the child ringing might have been a cry for help… good on the operator getting someone to go there. And what a happy child,” wrote another.

What do you think of the video?

