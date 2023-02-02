Kid's answer to a boat-related question impresses Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta. Here's why

boAt CEO Aman Gupta is pretty active on social media and often shares amusing posts. From sharing various reels and photos about Shark Tank India to giving glimpses of his life, Aman Gupta catches many people's attention. He has now shared a post where a kid's answer sheet has left many in splits.

The post, which was shared a few hours ago on Aman Gupta's Instagram, shows a kid's answer sheet. One of the questions in the paper asked students to frame sentences for different words. For the word 'boat,' the child wrote the sentence, "Boat is a brand of headphones by Aman Gupta."

Instagram user @Patilvikram96 made the original post, and Aman Gupta posted a screenshot of that on his official handle. In the post's caption, Gupta wrote, "A for Apple B for boAt. Petition to make this change in all textbooks."

Take a look at the post here:

Since this post was made, it has been liked by 82,000 people, and many have even reacted to it.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

An individual in the comments section said, "This is the only sentence with no spelling mistakes." A second person wrote, "The fact the teacher has put a tick mark. " "A for Aman, B for Boat," said a third. A fourth user added, "Wowww! This is interesting!"