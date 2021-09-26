Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kid turns bus stop into dance floor, sweet video wins hearts

“Love the hair, the kid and the moves,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the dance video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 10:34 AM IST
 The image shows the kid in question.(Screengrab)

In today’s edition of wholesome videos that are spreading joy, here is a clip of a dancing kid that may leave you very happy. There is also a possibility that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The clip, originally shared on TikTok, was also posted on the Instagram page Nextdoor. “When the bus stop is your dance floor,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip is simple yet absolutely entertaining. It shows a little kid, dressed in a jacket, showing cool moves while waiting for the bus.

Take a look at the video:

The post, since being shared, has gathered different comments. People shared how they absolutely love the energetic kid. A few also complimented the little one’s hairstyle.

“Love the hair, the kid and the moves,” wrote an Instagram user. “Too cute, love the hair too,” shared another. “It is a vibe,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

