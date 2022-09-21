Kids’ dance moves while grooving to Kishore Kumar’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani sparks laughter. Watch

The peppy tune and amazing lyrics of the famous Hindi classic Mere Sapno Ki Rani is still loved by many. Probably that is the reason there are different videos on the Internet that show people sharing renditions of this song or sharing dance videos while grooving to it. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video that shows two sisters showing funny - and a tad bit sassy - dance moves to the song.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the kids and managed by their papa. “Superb kids,” shared with this simple caption, the video is absolutely entertaining to watch.

We won’t spoil by sharing what exactly the kids do, so take a look:

The video has been posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered more than 1.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also accumulated nearly 16,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. Many shared their reactions through laughing out loud or heart emoticons.

“So awesome,” posted an Instagram user. “Nice acting,” expressed another. “Good kids. Keep it up!,” commented a third. “Oh, very nice,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?