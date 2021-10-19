Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Kid’s gesture before spilling milk from bottle leaves people in splits. Watch
trending

Kid’s gesture before spilling milk from bottle leaves people in splits. Watch

The video of the kid may leave you in splits.
The image shows a kid covered in milk.(Instagram/@eugenetukei)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

“Silence is golden unless you have a toddler. In that case silence is very suspicious,” the Internet is filled with videos that showcase the saying perfectly. They show how the little ones are capable of making a mess within moments. This clip involving a kid and a bottle of milk is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the video will leave you laughing out loud.

The video is shared by Instagram user Eugene Tukei. The clip opens to show the kid sitting on a chair covered in milk. It then shows the little one peeping, probably to see if their parents are nearby, and then pressing the bottle to spill the milk.

Take a look at the rib-tickling video:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.9 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“He had to peep to make sure the coast is clear,” wrote an Instagram user. “We even had to ensure security fast,” posted another. “So cute, he wants to make sure the road is clear!!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pigs enjoy eating a Halloween pumpkin on an empty Arizona street. Watch

Cat gently calls human to make her scratch its head. Watch sweet video

Hiker films cougar following him for over six minutes. Watch

Woman deliberately acts surprised after a cat tries to startle her
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP