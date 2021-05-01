Home / Trending / Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too
trending

Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too

The kid's enthusiastic performance has won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:31 AM IST
The video has now prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Screengrab)

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a kid’s enthusiastic and energetic ‘singing’ session may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Though originally shared on TikTok, the video has now attracted the attention of many after being posted on Twitter.

“This little man is a star. Best thing I’ve seen in some time,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

We won’t give away much and spoil the fun, so take a look:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more five lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 8,600 likes. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“That’s ridiculously awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed it is. “Not sure why, after watching this for a third time, my eyes were leaking and I was smiling like a lunatic. This got me in my feels like nothing else,” shared another. A few others too expressed similar notions. “That's the best thing I've seen all day, thank you for the heartwarming smiles,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a kid’s enthusiastic and energetic ‘singing’ session may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Though originally shared on TikTok, the video has now attracted the attention of many after being posted on Twitter.

“This little man is a star. Best thing I’ve seen in some time,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

We won’t give away much and spoil the fun, so take a look:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more five lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 8,600 likes. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“That’s ridiculously awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed it is. “Not sure why, after watching this for a third time, my eyes were leaking and I was smiling like a lunatic. This got me in my feels like nothing else,” shared another. A few others too expressed similar notions. “That's the best thing I've seen all day, thank you for the heartwarming smiles,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cute twitter video

Related Stories

trending

Kid pronounces words in adorably hilarious way, video goes viral

PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:10 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP