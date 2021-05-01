Kid’s ‘singing’ performance spreads joy among people. Viral clip may wow you too

If you’re looking for a happy video, then this clip of a kid’s enthusiastic and energetic ‘singing’ session may just do the trick. It’s the adorableness of the clip that may leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Though originally shared on TikTok, the video has now attracted the attention of many after being posted on Twitter.

“This little man is a star. Best thing I’ve seen in some time,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

We won’t give away much and spoil the fun, so take a look:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered more five lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated nearly 8,600 likes. People had a lot to say about the wholesome video.

“That’s ridiculously awesome,” wrote a Twitter user. Indeed it is. “Not sure why, after watching this for a third time, my eyes were leaking and I was smiling like a lunatic. This got me in my feels like nothing else,” shared another. A few others too expressed similar notions. “That's the best thing I've seen all day, thank you for the heartwarming smiles,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON