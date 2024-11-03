Menu Explore
Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi or Choi Seung-Hyo Tripathi? Indian couple inspired by K-dramas for newborn’s name

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Nov 03, 2024 06:22 PM IST

An Indian couple went viral for naming their baby after K-drama characters, sparking mixed reactions on social media.

The age-old saying "what's in a name?" has taken on new meaning for a couple whose choice of baby names has sparked a wave of amusement and disbelief on social media. A recent post on X (formerly Twitter), shared by user ‘divyaathedivaaa’, showcased the couple's unique options for their newborn son, drawing attention from thousands of viewers.

An Indian couple's K-drama-inspired baby names went viral, sparking mixed reactions online. (X/@divyaathedivaaa)

(Also read: ‘Korea aur India ke gharon mein kya fark hai’: Korean woman lists 4 major differences)

Names that raised eyebrows

In a post, the woman shared how her cousin and his wife bonded over their mutual love for Korean dramas. Their romance blossomed amidst binge-watching sessions, culminating in the joyous arrival of their baby. However, when it came to naming their child, the couple presented several names that seemed to clash with their Indian heritage. The suggested names—“Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi,” “Choi Seung-Hyo Tripathi,” and “Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi”—might resonate well in Korea, but sounded decidedly out of place for many in India.

Check out the post here:

The original post quickly garnered attention, amassing nearly four lakh views. Users flooded the comments section, many expressing their disbelief and amusement at the names.

(Also read: ‘We have brown skin…’ : Indian YouTuber claims racism in South Korea, ignites debate on internet)

A mixed bag of reactions

One user humorously pointed out, "These names would work perfectly in a K-drama, but can you imagine calling out 'Kim Soo-Hyun' at a family gathering?" Another chimed in, saying, "Kudos for creativity, but are they prepared for the questions that will come with those names?"

Some comments reflected a more supportive tone, with one user adding, "If they love K-dramas, why not? It’s their child, after all." However, not everyone was on board. A user voiced concern, stating, "Names carry weight; I hope they consider the future implications for their child."

Yet another comment highlighted a more practical approach, suggesting, "Maybe they should go with something more traditional as a middle name to balance it out."

