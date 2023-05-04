King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton ahead of the coronation

Coronation of King Charles III is just two days away. Expectedly, the Internet is abuzz with news related to this historic event that is scheduled to take place on May 6. Amid those, a sweet gesture by King Charles for his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has gone viral.

King Charles heartwarming gesture for Kate Middleton may win your heart.(Instagram/@princeandprincessofwales, Instagram/@theroyalfamily)

King Charles’ coronation will reportedly have a slimmed-down ‘guestlist’ compared to late Queen Elizabeth’s big day which was attended by nearly 8,000 guests. According to Daily Mail, the king showed a heartwarming gesture by inviting Kate Middleton’s family to the event. Reportedly, her entire family have been invited.

This is not the first time that the sweet bond between the duo has created headlines. During the wedding speech for Kate and William, the King said that she is like a daughter he never had and that they are "lucky to have her”, reports Mirror.

The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey. Along with the King, Camilla, the Queen Consort, will also be crowned. The formal celebrations include a possession that will set off from Buckingham Palace and end after reaching Westminster Abbey.

