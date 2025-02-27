King Charles, Queen Camilla visit Indian restaurant, help pack dates and biryani for Ramadan

British monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla visited an Indian restaurant in London to participate in Ramadan preparations. The royal couple stopped by Darjeeling Express, owned by British-Indian chef Asma Khan, and helped package dates for donations. King Charles and Queen Camilla helped wrap biryani boxes and date packages to be donated ahead of Ramadan.(X, Instagram/theroyalfamily)

The royal family's social media handles shared a video of the couple interacting with the staff and meeting a group of Muslim women. They also helped wrap biryani boxes and date packages to be donated alongside the all-female kitchen staff. A video shared on Instagram showed the King and Queen being welcomed by chef-owner Asma Khan.

"Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month," read the caption.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, Charles and Camilla were seen using small tongs to pack one date each into a paper bag that was the sealed by Khan. "I did not realise the King would be so fast. You're packing dates faster than I can seal them," she joked, making the monarch laugh along with others.

"This is a speedy couple," she remarked as Camilla handed her packages quickly.

The royal family highlighted the importance on Ramadan in the caption. "Ramadan is a particularly important time for Muslims where daily life continues as normal, but spiritual focus intensifies. To observe Ramadan can mean a range of things; this gathering will be an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and creativity of Muslim women, as well as the beauty of the holy month of Ramadan," it read.

