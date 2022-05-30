Kiren Rijiju's daughter sings Mohammed Rafi song, Smriti Irani reacts. Watch

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has over six lakh followers on his Instagram page. He often takes to the social media platform to share snippets from his life, along with other official updates. He took to Instagram just around four hours ago, in order to share a snippet of his daughter singing the Bollywood classic - Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan.

The song was sung by legendary singers Geeta Dutt and Mohammed Rafi and featured in the movie C I D that was released in the year 1956. Rijiju’s daughter can be heard singing a medley of this song along with the old classic Oh, My Darling Clementine.

The little one can be seen singing these two songs intently, in the video that has been shared by Kiren Rijiju with the caption, “O My Darling…” This adorable video has been winning hearts on the social media platform ever since it has been shared and for all the right reasons. We won't give away more so take a look at Kiren Rijiju’s daughter singing a beautiful song here:

The video has garnered several appreciative comments from Instagram users like, “She is so cute and sureeli.” Another wrote, “So beautiful, God bless.” “Very good,” complimented a third..

But this was not it, Union minister Smriti Irani also took to her Instagram page in order to share a story where she reposted this video. And in the text that she inserted on her Instagram story, she wrote, “Mere bhai @kiren.rijiju ki suputri” [My brother Kiren Rijiju’s daughter]

Here’s what she shared:

Instagram story by Smriti Irani, resharing Kiren Rijiju's post.

What are your thoughts on the melodious voice of Kiren Rijiju’s daughter?