Kiren Rijiju shares video of his performance for Army jawans. Netizens love it

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju has shared a video on Twitter recently that has garnered much appreciation from netizens. The video featuring Rijiju himself shows his performance dedicated to the jawans of the 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army.

The clip starts with Rijiju singing the song Sansaar ki har shay ka from the 1979 movie Dhund. “I'm not a singer but I proudly sang for our brave jawans! I had a memorable evening with the personnel of 62 Engineer Regiment of Indian Army after a visit to border to see roads and other infrastructure with DG BRO,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Shared on February 9, the clip has garnered over 88,300 views and tons of comments. People appreciated the sports minister’s talent and lauded his gesture towards the jawans. Many shared clapping hands emojis to show their liking for the video.

The video was also appreciated by singer Adnan Sami.

