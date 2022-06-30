Kitten gets rescued safely from the engine compartment of a car. See pics

A kitten that got trapped within the engine of an SUV car was rescued by Virginia firefighters in Virginia in the United States of America. According to a Facebook post by the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, onlookers who heard meowing emerging from under the hood of a colleague's car on Monday called for the B-Shift crew from Tower Ladder 424 in Woodlawn. The firefighters discovered that a poor little kitten had entered the SUV car's engine chamber by chance and as luck would have it, got caught close to the motor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department shared the pictures of the kitten getting rescued on Facebook, with a detailed caption that provided context. They wrote, “(...) Medic 411B also stopped by to assist. After a few minutes, multiple varieties of methods, and purr-fect teamwork, #FCFRD personnel were able to extriCATe the kitten without injury or damage to the vehicle. Fairfax County Police Department Animal Protection responded to assist as well. One of the co-workers of the original caller agreed to adopt the kitten and give it a loving home.”

Take a look at the photos posted to Facebook right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared yesterday, the photos of the cute little kitten getting rescued from the car's engine area have already received over 800 likes.

A Facebook user writes, “Wonderful to read this happy news! Thanks to all involved in this rescue!” “We rescued a cat like this when I was in high school and named him Chevy. He is 16-ish now and still with us. Great work!” narrates another comment. A third comment says, “If that kitten isn’t named Allison, I feel like that’s an opportunity missed.” Another wrote, “I kitten believe this story at first but the pictures convinced me.”