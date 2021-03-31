Home / Trending / Kolkata couple starts free library, turns fridge into book cabinet
trending

Kolkata couple starts free library, turns fridge into book cabinet

The couple opened the street library in Kolkata's Patuli.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 06:36 PM IST
The image shows the couple and their street library.(Facebook/Patuli Street Library)

In today’s edition of tales that will fill your heart with warmth, here’s a couple from Kolkata who started a free library in Patuli to evoke the love of reading in children. Their story has won lots of love from people after being shared by many on social media. One such post was also re-shared on the library’s official Facebook page.

The post, written in Bengali, when translated, describes the people behind the initiative - Kalidas Haldar, who is a teacher, and his wife Kumkum Haldar. They turned an old fridge into a cabinet to display the books. What is even more amazing is the place where the library is set up - at a small grocery story owned by Tarapada Kahar.

The post is complete with a few images of the place. One of the images shows the couple standing in front of the library and another shows Kahar standing beside it.

The images also show a huge banner on the fridge-turned–book cabinet with several pointers written on it. For instance, it asks the readers to take one book at a time for a month. It also urges others to contribute old books to the library.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

April Fool’s Day 2021: Man uses scary mask to prank girlfriend. Mean or funny?

Visually-impaired woman runs online radio platform for the differently-abled

84-year-old Karnataka man preserves over 150 rare varieties of mango

Kid tries to get her mom to sleep, reacts when she doesn’t. Watch cute clip

Take a look at the post to see this special library:

The story of this library also made its way to Twitter. Here’s what a post about it says:

Both the posts received tons of responses from people:

What do you think of the initiative?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post kolkata
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP