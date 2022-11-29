Kolkata groom working on laptop during wedding ceremony makes internet unhappy

Ever since the pandemic began, all of our lives have gone online. The digital era has taken over our routine from school to college to work and other things. Now that working from home has become a common thing for us, many people work from anywhere they wish to. But a recent picture of a groom working on his wedding day has left many unhappy.

The Instagram account Calcutta Instagrammers posted the image of a groom sitting in the mandap with priests. He can be seen working on the laptop as the priests carry out the ceremonies and bless the groom. Even though it's unclear what he was doing on his laptop, it's been presumed that it was work-related.

Take a look at the picture below:

This picture was shared three days ago. Since being shared, it has been liked 10,000 times and has several comments. Many were unhappy with the groom working on his wedding day.

One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "I don't find this funny. No organisation asks an employee to work on their wedding days; this person needs to get a life and learn work-life balance if this is really true and not staged! God bless the woman he's marrying." A second person added, "Jokes aside, this is super toxic." A third person added, "This is too much."

