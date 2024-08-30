Kolkata woman’s Durga Puja shopping includes ‘pepper spray, alarm keychain’: ‘Our safety is endangered’

The brutal murder and rape of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata sent shockwaves through the city and the nation. The heinous incident has sparked widespread outrage and protests. Some people are also taking to social media to share posts highlighting the issue of sexual violence against women in India and raising questions about safety. Among them is this influencer who sadly added a video asking women to include certain items in their shopping list for the upcoming festival, Durga Puja. Her suggestions include pepper spray, an alarm keychain, and a mini knife. The image shows an influencer who shared about purchasing pepper spray and an alarm keychain for Durga Puja. (Instagram/@thevoguishaffair)

“Never thought I would ever have to make a video on women’s safety staying in Kolkata!! Our safety is so vulnerable and endangered in a system like this that women need to take care of their own, be alert in their workplaces and must carry safety self defence tools all the time in their bag!!” content creator Shreyasi Biswas wrote.

Take a look at the viral video here:

With over 7.6 lakh views, her video has also accumulated nearly 74,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Still you can't defend yourself if five men attack you... It's the psychology and mindset on which education should be provided to both genders!” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Didi, this is so sad, But every Bengali woman has this one thing in mind, right now. Kolkata is no longer safe for women.”

A third commented, “After the Kolkata incident, even a millisecond eye contact with a stranger creates tension in my mind.”

A fourth person wrote, “This is the sad reality.”

However, a few also slammed her, claiming that she is an “opportunist” exploiting a horrific incident to sell products.

Reportedly, the parents of the junior doctor, raped and brutally murdered on August 9, received three calls on the night of the crime from an employee of the hospital.

Sanjay Roy is accused of the crime, whose psychoanalytical profile by the CBI revealed that he is a “pervert and was addicted to pornography.”

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the influencer?