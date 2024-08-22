‘Explain like I’m 5 years old, what is consent?’: Doctors create video to teach ‘boys and men’

Two doctors took to Instagram to share a video that has received appreciation from people. They took up the simple topic of asking another person for tea and used it to show how consent works. Their video, addressed to “boys and men,” has gone viral. The image shows the two doctors who created a video explaining consent to people. (Instagram/@doctor.agni, thesidwarrier)

“‘Explain like I’m 5 years old’: What is consent? Seems obvious? You’d be surprised. To men who truly want to help create change, it’s time you stop telling the world it’s #notallmen, and ask yourself why there are #notenoughmen,” they wrote along with the video.

“Not enough men who are outraged, not enough men who are intervening, not enough men who are allies, not enough men who are standing up for those who suffer at the hands of the worst of our kind. Not enough men trying to imagine what it must feel like to live in fear of violence, and ask ourselves what we can to change it. Not enough men changing the narrative. It’s time we tried to be enough. It’s time to step up.” they added.

Take a look at the viral video on consent here:

With over 6.3 million views, the video has gone viral on social media. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many spoke about how the doctors used simple yet effective ways to discuss the importance of consent.

How did Instagram users react to this video on consent?

“It's so sad they're having to teach consent Dora the Explorer way,” wrote an Instagram user. Another user added, “Case number whatever hasn't been said yet: if you offer chai, and they say they want chai, but you give them coffee instead, that is also not consent.”

A third commented, “Changing the world with this content.” A fourth wrote, “How sad it is that we have to explain things as simple as consent to grown-ups. We teach little girls to be careful but we don't teach little boys to not cross the boundaries.”

Dr Agni Kumar Bose is a Dermatologist and Dermatosurgeon who shared videos on Instagram, “simplifying medicine, skin and haircare.” Dr Sid Warrier is in neurology. Through his content, he raises awareness among his followers.

What are your thoughts on these doctors' videos on consent?