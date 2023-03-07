Mumbai and UP police departments talk about how ‘consent matters’ in their Holi posts

Consent is a very crucial aspect that should never be taken for granted. Be it in a relationship or during celebrations of festivals like Holi, it matters. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh (UP) police departments recently took to social media to remind just that. They shared posts to talk about how ‘consent matters’ during the festival of colours.

“Colour with Consent cause #HolyHai! Have a happy & safe Holi, Mumbai,” Mumbai Police Department wrote on Instagram. Alongside they also shared a striking creative. In the image, the text “Consent is Holy” is written across a pitch black background.

Take a look at the post:

Uttar Pradesh Police department too took to Instagram to share their post. “Wishing a happy #Holi to all! Remember that consent is the key to keeping the festival vibrant. If you experience any harassment or assault, #Dial112 for police assistance,” they wrote and added the hashtag #HoliOverHooliganism. They also shared a creative that shows “Balam pichkari jo ‘without consent’ mujhe maari, toh 1090 pe calling ho gayi.”

Here’s the post:

Both the posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. An individual posted, “UP Police got no chills.” Another person added, “Mumbai Police is brilliant.” A third expressed, “Hahaha...good one!!!” A fourth wrote, “On point as usual.” Some also reacted to the posts using clapping emoticons.