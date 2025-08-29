Kolkata woman’s furious rant about packed metro is viral: ‘We can’t go to office’

An office-goer’s angry rant about a jam-packed metro in Kolkata has gone viral. In an Instagram post, she claimed a delay in the Blue Line caused the situation. A commuter slammed authorities for overcrowding in the Kolkata Metro. (Instagram/thebasu___)

"People who commute by metro daily know that we are talking about the current delay of each metro on the Blue line by 20 minutes. That’s what this is about! Rush during office hours is normal. Metro coming at an interval of 20 mins at the same time is a space for me to question the management- the government,” she wrote.

Further she added, “Metro is under central- I know. Breathe boys. No need to mansplain just because you can. The metro is inside the territory of the state govt so both are equally to blame. Just because I look well you know elite enough and I speak in English triggered you so much? Please channel the same energy into questioning the management.”

HT.com has reached out to the Instagram user who shared the video, this report will be updated when she responds.

In the video, she is seen standing in a metro station recording a packed train. The video further captures the metro doors unable to close due to the crowd inside.

She says the authorities should be more concerned about the exciting metro lines instead of introducing new ones. Her video came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three new metro routes in Kolkata.

(Viewer discretion advised: The video contains strong language)

About the new metro line:

The officials said that the newly inaugurated 13.61 km-long network will help ease congestion on Kolkata roads and ease commuting for millions of people.

The introduced lines are ‘Green’, ‘Yellow ‘, and ‘Orange’ lines. The PM waved a green flag to commence operations on the new routes.