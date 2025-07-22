‘Fake? AI? Edited?’: Commuters form lines to board Delhi metro, viral video shocks internet

Videos featuring busy Indian metro stations usually show crowded platforms, people fighting to board the train, and, in short, total chaos. However, a video is now going viral online, showing something entirely different from this usual scene. It captures people forming queues to board a metro in an orderly fashion. An Instagram user posted the video, adding that it shows Hauz Khas Metro station in Delhi. A scene from Hauz Khas Metro Station has surprised the internet. (Instagram/@krytica9)

“No pushing at Hauz Khas Metro today. Either I’m dreaming or Delhi got a software update,” the individual posted while sharing the video.

What does the video show?

The video shows people queued up in front of a metro waiting for its gates to open. Once that happens, the commuters disembark and board the train seamlessly without any chaos, with two jawans standing nearby.

From expressing disbelief to reacting with humour, people posted varied remarks. A few pointed out how authorities must intervene to ensure people board and properly deboard a train.

An individual joked, “Fake? AI? Edited?” Another posted, “This is a forced discipline. This will not work. The real work has to start with the kids in the schools. Teach them civic sense in school and ask them to teach the same to their parents and grandparents. You have no luck correcting the grown-ups. But we can hope the next generation can have better civic sense, although things don't look very positive looking ahead in time.”

A third expressed, “Imagine deploying the army for people to behave like humans in metro cities.” A fourth wrote, “Delhi just got a software update.”

What are your thoughts on this video showing a scene during a rush hour at Delhi’s Hauz Khas Metro Station?