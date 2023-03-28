Korean man has the most dramatic reaction to eating Hajmola for the first time. Watch

Most people who grew up in India has a special love for Hajmola. Though marketed as digestive tablets, it is no secret that most love eating it as candy. There is something mouth-watering about its tangy and spicy flavour. However, the taste certainly is not for everyone and especially those trying it for the first time may find it too strong. Just like this Instagram user from Korea who tried Hajmola for the first time. And, his reaction has left people chuckling.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Korean man’s reaction to trying Hajmola.(Instagram/@k_ladka_official)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I take on the challenge of trying Dabur Hajmola, a popular digestive tablet. Join me as I explore the flavors of this tangy Hajmola, and share my thoughts!” the Instagram user shared while posting the video.

The video opens to show him expressing how one of his followers asked him to try it out. As the video progresses, he is seen opening a bottle of Hajmola, sniffing it and then trying one tablet.

Also Read: South Korean blogger tries food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated’ restaurant in Jaipur. Watch

Take a look at the video to watch his dramatic reaction:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.9 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered more than 16,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the Korean man’s reaction to trying Hajmola.(Instagram/@k_ladka_official)

“Orange is too strong so you can try the purple one!” suggested an Instagram user. A few others too asked the Instagram user to try less spicy flavours of Hajmola. “Your expression is too cute,” shared another. “This is one of my favourites,” commented a third. “Hahahahaha,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read: Woman shares five similar words in Hindi and Korean, video stuns people