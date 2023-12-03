close_game
News / Trending / KT Rama Rao reacts to his own tweet that won't 'age well' as Congress set to take Telangana

KT Rama Rao reacts to his own tweet that won't 'age well' as Congress set to take Telangana

ByVrinda Jain
Dec 03, 2023 05:05 PM IST

KTR said he ‘missed the mark’ in a tweet and accepted party's defeat.

With trends showing a win for Congress in the Telangana assembly election, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accepted defeat in the state. KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister, took to X to share a post admitting the party 'missed the mark' in the state.

KTR reshared an old tweet and posted about his defeat. (X/@KTRBRS)
KTR reshared an old tweet and posted about his defeat. (X/@KTRBRS)

A few hours ago, KTR reshared an old tweet, with a picture that shows him pointing a gun towards a camera. In the caption of this older post, KTR wrote, "Hattrick loading 3.0. Get ready to celebrate guys." However, after looking at the results, the minister reshared his own post, and said that his tweet 'isn't going to age well' and also added how he ‘missed the mark.’

This post was shared on December 3. Since being posted, it has gone viral with more than seven lakh views. The share also has more than 20,000 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share how KTR accepted defeat gracefully.

Here's what people are saying about KTR's tweet:

An individual wrote, "Sir, accepting defeat gracefully is not everyone's cup of tea. Good to see that you have kept your sense of humor intact even after defeat."

A second commented, "Trolled himself so others cant."

"Best of luck next time," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "Humility and acceptance of defeat always helps to grow. Best wishes."

A fifth added, "Appreciate your gentleness."

